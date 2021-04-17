Tonight's weather conditions in Wytheville: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 39F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Wytheville area. It should reach a mild 61 degrees. 39 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville
