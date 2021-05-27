Here is today's weather outlook for May. 27, 2021 in Wytheville, VA

Wytheville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.