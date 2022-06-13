Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 13, 2022 in Wytheville, VA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Wytheville. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.