Jan. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville

This evening's outlook for Wytheville: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 26F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Wytheville tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 38 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 12 degrees. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 90% chance of precipitation. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.

