Wytheville's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a shower throughout the evening. Low 54F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Wytheville folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville
