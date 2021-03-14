Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Wytheville area. It looks like it will be a crisp 59 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 14, 2021 in Wytheville, VA
