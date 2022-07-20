This evening's outlook for Wytheville: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Wytheville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville
