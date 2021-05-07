Here is today's weather outlook for May. 7, 2021 in Wytheville, VA

Wytheville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 56 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 48% chance of rain. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
