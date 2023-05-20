Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Wytheville. It looks like it will be a pleasant 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 73% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 20, 2023 in Wytheville, VA
