This evening's outlook for Wytheville: A few clouds overnight. Low 62F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Wytheville Saturday. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville
