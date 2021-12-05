 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 5, 2021 in Wytheville, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 5, 2021 in Wytheville, VA

Wytheville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 54 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics