Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 3, 2021 in Wytheville, VA

Wytheville will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It should reach a pleasant 72 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 61% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph.