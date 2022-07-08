Jul. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville

Wytheville's evening forecast: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Wytheville will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 58% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.