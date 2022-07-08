Wytheville's evening forecast: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Wytheville will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 58% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville
