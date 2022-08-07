Aug. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville

This evening's outlook for Wytheville: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Wytheville Monday. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 73% chance of precipitation. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.