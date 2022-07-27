The Wytheville area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Today's forecast brings 45% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 27, 2022 in Wytheville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Wytheville. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. …
Wytheville's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Wytheville folks should be prepared for high t…
Wytheville folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Periods of thund…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about how the weather relates to supply and demand in the energy sector.
The Wytheville area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. Partly cl…
For the drive home in Wytheville: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 68F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. …
Wytheville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings …
Tonight's weather conditions in Wytheville: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Wy…
This evening in Wytheville: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Hot temp…
Lightning can travel from cloud to cloud, within the same cloud, or between the cloud and ground.