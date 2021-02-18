Wytheville people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 100% chance of rain. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until FRI 1:00 AM EST. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 18, 2021 in Wytheville, VA
