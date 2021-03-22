 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 22, 2021 in Wytheville, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 22, 2021 in Wytheville, VA

Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 62 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 8 mph. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics