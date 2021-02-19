Feb. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

This evening in Wytheville: A few clouds. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 18F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 23.29. 19 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Saturday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.