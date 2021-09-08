Sep. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

For the drive home in Wytheville: Partly cloudy skies early giving way to a few showers after midnight. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Wytheville folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 73 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.