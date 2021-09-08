 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sep. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

Sep. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

For the drive home in Wytheville: Partly cloudy skies early giving way to a few showers after midnight. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Wytheville folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 73 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics