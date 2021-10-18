Folks in the Wytheville area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from MON 4:00 AM EDT until MON 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 18, 2021 in Wytheville, VA
