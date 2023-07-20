Wytheville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 35% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.