Aug. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville

This evening's outlook for Wytheville: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 59F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Wytheville will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.