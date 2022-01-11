 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 11, 2022 in Wytheville, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 11, 2022 in Wytheville, VA

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Wytheville today. It looks to reach a bitter 36 degrees. 21 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics