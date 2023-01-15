Cool temperatures will blanket the Wytheville area Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 15, 2023 in Wytheville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Wytheville's evening forecast: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Snow may mix in. Low 33F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chanc…
The week of January 15 is historically the coldest time of the year for most of the Mid-Atlantic. Our Mid-Atlantic Meteorologists Joe Martucci and Sean Sublette says don't expect any polar plunges to mark the occasion, though. There's one storm that may bring snow to some. They'll tell you when and where.
The term “atmospheric river” has been in the news recently due to the flooding along the West Coast.
This evening's outlook for Wytheville: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Wytheville folks should see highs in the…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. Plan o…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Wytheville area Tuesday. It should reach a cool 48 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine t…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 51 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast…
For the drive home in Wytheville: Overcast. Low 22F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Wytheville today. It should reach a nippy 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees to…
Tonight's weather conditions in Wytheville: Clear skies. Low 19F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in …