Oct. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

Wytheville's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Wytheville community. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.

