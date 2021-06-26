Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 26, 2021 in Wytheville, VA

The Wytheville area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.