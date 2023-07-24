The forecast is showing a hot day in Wytheville. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until MON 8:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 24, 2023 in Wytheville, VA
