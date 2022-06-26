Jun. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville

Tonight's weather conditions in Wytheville: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Wytheville. It should reach a comfortable 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 52% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.