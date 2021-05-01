May. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

Tonight's weather conditions in Wytheville: Partly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Wytheville community. It looks to reach a mild 76 degrees. 59 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.