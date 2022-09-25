Sep. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville

Tonight's weather conditions in Wytheville: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 51F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Wytheville area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Wytheville could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.