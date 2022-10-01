Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 1, 2022 in Wytheville, VA

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wytheville folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 51 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 76% chance of precipitation. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until SAT 12:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.

