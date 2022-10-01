Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 1, 2022 in Wytheville, VA

Wytheville folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 51 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 76% chance of precipitation. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until SAT 12:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.