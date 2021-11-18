 Skip to main content
Nov. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

For the drive home in Wytheville: Evening clouds will give way to clearing. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Wytheville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a bitter 44 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.

