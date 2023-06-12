Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Wytheville area. It looks to reach a mild 67 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's forecast brings 53% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 12, 2023 in Wytheville, VA
