Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 31, 2022 in Wytheville, VA

Wytheville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 63 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.