For the drive home in Wytheville: Cloudy skies. Low 57F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Wytheville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 69 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.
May. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville
