Dec. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville

For the drive home in Wytheville: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 24F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.

