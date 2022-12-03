Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 3, 2022 in Wytheville, VA

Wytheville folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 82% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.
