Mar. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

For the drive home in Wytheville: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 66 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 75% chance of precipitation. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the south. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

