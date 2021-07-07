Jul. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

This evening's outlook for Wytheville: Considerable cloudiness. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Wytheville community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 73 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 71% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.