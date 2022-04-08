Apr. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville

Tonight's weather conditions in Wytheville: Mostly cloudy. A shower of rain or wet snow possible. Low 32F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Wytheville area Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 43 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 38% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.