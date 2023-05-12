Today's temperature in Wytheville will be warm. It should reach a mild 77 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 56% chance of rain. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 12, 2023 in Wytheville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Wytheville community. It looks like it will be a moderate 73 degrees. A 49-degree low is for…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Wytheville area. It looks to reach a mild 73 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Today's for…
Official storm surge graphics, more lead time for potential tropical cyclone development and an update to storms’ forecast cones are all chang…
Today's temperature in Wytheville will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Wytheville. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …