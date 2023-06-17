Wytheville will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It should reach a comfortable 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 17, 2023 in Wytheville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Showers and thunderstorms will be scattered about, but soaking rain will be tough to come by.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Wytheville area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Wytheville area. It looks to reach a mild 67 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. Periods of thund…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Wytheville community. It looks to reach a mild 76 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Th…
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Wytheville. It looks to reach a pleasant 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees today. We …