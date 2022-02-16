Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2022 in Wytheville, VA

Wytheville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.