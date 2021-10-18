 Skip to main content
Oct. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

For the drive home in Wytheville: Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.

