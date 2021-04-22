 Skip to main content
Apr. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

This evening in Wytheville: Mainly clear skies. Widespread frost likely. Low 31F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Wytheville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 60 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Watch from FRI 2:00 AM EDT until FRI 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.

