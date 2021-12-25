Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 25, 2021 in Wytheville, VA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Wytheville area. It should reach a chilly 58 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Wytheville could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.