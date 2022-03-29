For the drive home in Wytheville: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 67 degrees. 55 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.
Mar. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville
