Jan. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

For the drive home in Wytheville: A few clouds. Low 32F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Wytheville area Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 44 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. There is a fairly high UV index expected Friday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

