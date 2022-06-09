Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Wytheville. It should reach a mild 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 9, 2022 in Wytheville, VA
