Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Wytheville today. It should reach a nippy 43 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 9 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until THU 8:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 2, 2023 in Wytheville, VA
